SC seeks details of case pending in AC-II Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday sought details of cases pending in Accountability Court-II Lahore.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the bail plea filed by Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General said that the bureau had submitted details of cases pending in Accountability Court-II Lahore.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that there were 46 cases pending in the AC-II. Hamza Shahbaz's case number was 44 in the accountability court, he added.

He said that the Supreme Court had ordered hearing of NAB cases on a daily basis.

He asked the NAB Prosecutor to inform the court when the trial of Hamza Shahbaz case would be completed.

Advocate Azam Nazeer Tarar counsel for Hamza Shahbaz said that many cases were pending in the Accountability Courts.

He said that his client was in jail since last 19 months.

Advocate Amjad Pervez another counsel for Hamza Shahbaz said that his client's case was the only case which was heard twice a week.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the NAB courts recorded the statements of 5 to 10 witnesses on a daily basis.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court wanted NAB to treat all the accused equally.

He said that the case scheduled for hearing in the NAB court should be heard on a daily basis.

He said that the accountability court Lahore should hear pending cases on daily basis.

He also sought a report regarding the procedure for speedy disposal of cases pending before Accountability Court-II Lahore.

He observed that the facts that had emerged in this case were embarrassing. The court did not want to make any observations about the case at the trial level, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that it was also not appropriate to keep the accused in jail till the trial was over. It was also not good to leave old cases and start new ones first, he added.

He asked the NAB Prosecutor to approach the court for cancellation of bail if the accused did not appear.

The NAB Prosecutor said that 30 new accountability courts were being set up across the country. The establishment of new courts would divide the burden of cases, he added.

Later, the court sought details from the Accountability Court and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.