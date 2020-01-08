UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks Details Of Pending NAB Cases In Trial Courts Across The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

SC seeks details of pending NAB cases in trial courts across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) During the course of hearing of bail plea filed by Allah Dino Bhaiyo arrested in corruption case, Supreme Court (SC) has sought details of NAB cases pending hearing in trial court all over the country.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mashir Alam took up the case for hearing Wednesday.The counsel for the accused told the court his client is in the custody of NAB and they are ready to deposit half amount against bail on behalf of the accused.

Therefore, the orders for releasing the accused on bail be issued.The court maintained why the hearing of NAB cases being delayed in trial courts all over the country. We don't grant bail just now and first of all we summon record.

We should come to know why the hearing is being delayed in trial court. A report on the causes leading to delay in hearing of NAB cases in trial court be filed.The hearing of the case was adjourned for indefinite period.

