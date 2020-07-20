UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks Details Of Petrol Stations Leased Around GT Road

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Monday sought lease details of Petrol Pumps established on state land around the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the suo moto notice case regarding the open auction of lease of petrol pumps established on public lands.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought details of land allotted to petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants.

The court ordered to submit all records leased to whom on what terms and since when.

The court also sought details of licences issued by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The court also summoned the NHA chairman in person.

The court also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General Punjab.  The Chief Justice said that the GT Road was not owned by the NHA. If the NHA did not own the land, how could it lease land? The counsel for the NHA stated that the Authority owned 220 feet land around the road.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the land was given to NHA for construction, repairing and extension of road. NHA rules would be repealed if they were against the law, he added. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

