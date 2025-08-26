Open Menu

SC Seeks Details Of Private Company's Shares

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SC seeks details of private company's shares

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought complete details of a private company’s shares in writing and adjourned hearing for three weeks in a case pertaining to sale and purchase of shares, and election of company’s board of directors.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the case related to the purchase and sale of shares of a private company and the election of its board of directors. The bench also includes Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During hearing, Lawyer Ahsan Bhawan said that a miscellaneous application consisting of hundreds of pages has been filed. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that is this the same case in which the director of the company was removed in the US after harassment was proven, a case of this kind has come before my bench.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that a case of action was taken in the Sindh High Court after harassment was proven.

Orders were issued to summon the citizens of Thailand and the US in person in the court proceedings.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan inquired whether this is the same man who filed the case in the Sindh High Court to take action against the persons living in America and Thailand. I don’t know what image we are creating for Pakistan. The lawyers replied that yes, this is the same man.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan asked whether Ziauddin Chishti was currently in the courtroom. He remarked that all the cases pending in the Supreme Court are consolidated. Combining all the cases will help in understanding good intentions and malice.

Shahzad Shaukat said that it was not theft but robbery. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the complete details of the company’s shares should be submitted in writing.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan