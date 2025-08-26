ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought complete details of a private company’s shares in writing and adjourned hearing for three weeks in a case pertaining to sale and purchase of shares, and election of company’s board of directors.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the case related to the purchase and sale of shares of a private company and the election of its board of directors. The bench also includes Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During hearing, Lawyer Ahsan Bhawan said that a miscellaneous application consisting of hundreds of pages has been filed. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that is this the same case in which the director of the company was removed in the US after harassment was proven, a case of this kind has come before my bench.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that a case of action was taken in the Sindh High Court after harassment was proven.

Orders were issued to summon the citizens of Thailand and the US in person in the court proceedings.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan inquired whether this is the same man who filed the case in the Sindh High Court to take action against the persons living in America and Thailand. I don’t know what image we are creating for Pakistan. The lawyers replied that yes, this is the same man.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan asked whether Ziauddin Chishti was currently in the courtroom. He remarked that all the cases pending in the Supreme Court are consolidated. Combining all the cases will help in understanding good intentions and malice.

Shahzad Shaukat said that it was not theft but robbery. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the complete details of the company’s shares should be submitted in writing.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.