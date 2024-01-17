Open Menu

SC Seeks Details Pertaining To Licenses Of Prohibited Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details from the authorities pertaining to the licenses issued for the prohibited weapons across the country

The court served notices to the secretary interior and home secretaries of all provinces in this regard, besides the Attorney General for Pakistan, advocate generals and inspector generals of police.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa took up the matter during hearing of the bail matter of an accused in a theft case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the complainant in the theft case himself admitted that valuables including two Kalashnikovs and a pistol were stolen from his house but the police did not bother to ask about the weapons’ license.

He remarked that the "Kalashnikov culture" should now end in the country. Why actions should not be taken against the people who had been issuing licences of prohibited bores, he added.

The court later granted bail to accused Kashif against surety bonds of Rs 50,000, and then adjourned the case.

