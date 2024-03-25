SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sought details from federal government pertaining to the trials of accused of May 9, riots, in review petitions ag

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sought details from Federal government pertaining to the trials of accused of May 9, riots, in review petitions against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts.

The court asked the attorney general to provide details on next hearing that how many accused out of 103 are innocent and would be acquitted.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Irfan Saadat Khan, heard the review appeal.

During the course of proceeding, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that the trials of 103 accused in line of May 9, riots have been completed in the army courts. However, the final judgments were not announced due to the directions of the top court.

He said that some accused would be acquitted and, however, detention would be considered as sentence for some others.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan remarked that the decisions should be announced that who were being acquitted.

The court, on the occasion, rejected the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw the review petition. The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa lawyer presented the resolution of provincial cabinet and said that they wanted to withdraw the appeal.

The court said that it couldn’t grant permission to withdraw an appeal on mere a resolution. The KPK should file a formal application if it wanted to withdraw it.

During hearing, Justice (retired) Jawad S. Khawaja’s lawyer also objected on the bench and prayed to form a nine member bench to hear the case.

The top court, later adjourned the case till March 28, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that a SC’s bench had terminated the trials of May 9, rioters in army courts. However, the federal government has filed review petitions against the verdict.