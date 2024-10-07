Open Menu

SC Seeks Details Regarding Housing Society In Margalla Hills

Published October 07, 2024 | 07:42 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sought details from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner ICT regarding the North Range Housing Society in Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sought details from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner ICT regarding the North Range Housing Society in Margalla Hills National Park.

The court instructed the respondents to present ownership details and building approval on next date of hearing.

A top court’s bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, heard the case regarding the residential activities in Margalla

Hills.

During the course of proceeding, lawyer Umar Gillani contended that the CDA had stated in its report that this housing society was illegal. It is alleged that the owner of this society had terms with some former high officials.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that why the civic body was so helpless. Umar Gillani argued that influential people were involved in the matter.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned for a week.

