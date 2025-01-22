Open Menu

SC Seeks ERRA Report Regarding Earthquake Rehabilitation Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM

SC seeks ERRA report regarding earthquake rehabilitation projects

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from the federal & provincial governments and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) regarding the rehabilitation of earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from the Federal & provincial governments and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) regarding the rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

The court also sought an audit report from the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) regarding the rehabilitation funds. A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case regarding the rehabilitation work in earthquake affected areas.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that it will be 20 years since the earthquake in October 2025. Is there a 50-year plan for the earthquake victims, he asked.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that if there are no resources, then why does the government announce such projects? Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked how many houses were built for earthquake victims and how many victims were helped in business.

The petitioner said that the government had announced the construction of New Balakot city and the Supreme Court had given 30 months for this, but nothing has happened regarding the project yet.

The ERRA representative said that we had completed projects for more than 14,000 earthquake victims. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked where the projects that were completed. How much money came from donors, and where that money was spent, he asked.The court sought reports from the federal & provincial governments and the ERRA, and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan