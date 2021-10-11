UrduPoint.com

SC Seeks Evidence Against Zahir Jaffer's Mother In Noor Muqadam Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

SC seeks evidence against Zahir Jaffer's mother in Noor Muqadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday sought material evidence regarding alleged involvement of Asmat Zakir Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Zakir had filed two separate pleas in the top court against Islamabad High Court decision through their counsel Khawaja Haris.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail pleas filed by Zahir Jaffer's parents.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired about the mention of Ismat Zakir's name in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict.

Justice Bandial observed that there was no mention of her name in the decision.

Khawaja Haris counsel for the parents of Zahir Jaffer said that the accused in the case was Zahir Jaffer and his parents were in Karachi at the time of the murder.

On this, Justice Bandial said that the bench was trying to understand the case.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the Noor Mukadam murder case was an extremely unfortunate one.

He said that the court was seeking information so as to understand the facts related to the case.

The counsel said that the forensic reports had not been received yet.

Advocate General Islamabad said that all forensic reports except those of the mobile phones used in the incident had been received.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the right to fair trial was mandatory, but a delay in concluding a case also leads to unrest.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till October 18 with directions to the prosecution to submit all the evidence against Asmat Adamjee by the next hearing.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Murder Islamabad Supreme Court Mobile October Islamabad High Court All Top Court

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

56 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.