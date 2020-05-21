UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks 'filing Of Time Barred Appeals' Report In 3 Months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Taking notice of the issue of filing time barred appeals by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the Supreme Court (SC) Thursday sought a report from the KP chief minister (CM) in three months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the petition filed by the KP Department of Elementary and Secondary education. The KP government filed the appeal after the stipulated time-frame.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the KP government was continuously filing time barred appeals asked the KP CM to review the matter and take action against those responsible for filing time barred appeals.

He directed that the report on the processing of time barred appeals should be submitted to the apex court within three months.

