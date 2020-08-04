UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks Govt’s Reply In Suo Motu Case Of Army Public School

Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad has put off further hearing for four weeks with directives to Attorney General for Pakistan to get instructions from the government and submit reply on the next date of hearing in APC attack case.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the order while hearing suo motu case of the 2014 APS attack.

During the proceedings, the top court assured the victim families that responsible for the tragedy would not be spared.

The court also directed the government authorities to provide judicial commission’s report of the Army Public School tragedy to Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad directed the AGP to get instructions from the federal government on the judicial commission report.

“The perpetrators of negligence will be dealt in accordance with the law’”, the CJP observed, saying that the court had formed the commission to take the matter to its logical end.

The court, however, said that the case would be taken forward in light of the attorney general’s reply.

The bench also directed the AGP to appear in person on the next hearing of the case and put off further hearing for four weeks.

