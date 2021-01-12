UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks NAB's Response On Its Section 17-D

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written response regarding mandate of Section 17-D of NAB Ordinance 1999.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding registration of more than one NAB reference against the same accused.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial directed the NAB to also provide a copy of its reply to the parties.

The Additional Prosecutor General NAB said that the Prosecutor General could not appear in court due to illness.

Justice Bandial said that assistance was needed on an important point in the case. Peshawar High Court's former chief justice Waqar Seth's decision on this matter was very important, he added.

The court directed the NAB to submit its reply in 15 days and adjourned hearing of the case.

