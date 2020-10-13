SC seeks presentation on electricity

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the federal government to submit a presentation regarding electricity supply and load shedding in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Federal government to submit a presentation regarding electricity supply and load shedding in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case regarding excessive and unannounced load shedding in Sindh.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said that the court had reviewed all the reports and there was nothing in them as electricity issue in Karachi still existed. Neither the federal government nor the provincial government was doing anything, he added.

He said that the federation was not fulfilling its responsibility.

Justice Faisal Arab said that Karachi spread so much but power generation was not increased.

The chief justice said that K Electric was not giving any benefit to the citizens.

He said that there was a serious lack of capacity in government institutions.

He said that institutions like NTDC and PTDC were providing zero service for billions of rupees. K-Electric hijacked people and became a master, he added.

He said that the price of electricity was increased again today.

The counsel for K-electric said that the government had increased the price of electricity across the country.

The chief justice asked who controls K Electric and how many shareholders were there? If detected, K Electric would be controlled from Bombay, he added.

He said that newspapers had reported that people named Sharma Verma were shareholders.

The court directed the NEPRA to submit the report within four weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.