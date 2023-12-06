Open Menu

SC Seeks Reply In Appeal Against Census In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SC seeks reply in appeal against census in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday sought reply from additional attorney general and advocate general Balochistan in an appeal against census in the province.

A three-member bench of the top court presided by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan noted that the petitioner had objected over the participation of acting chief minister in the meeting of council of common interests.

Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman said that the decisions of the top court were clear related to the CCI.

He argued that the objection was not raised by any relevant person.

Petitioner’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza said that fundamental rights of the citizens were connected with the census.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Ahsan said that the Chief Minister whom you elected did not object to the census.

"Now the solution may be that you should not vote for this person again in the future," he said.

The AAG said that the CCI was also mentioned in the case related to the February 8 elections.

After this the court adjourned the case for indefinite time.

