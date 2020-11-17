UrduPoint.com
SC Seeks Report From Chief Engineer Sukkur-Kotri Barrage, MD SIDA

Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought report from the Chief Engineer Sukkur-Kotri Barrage and the Managing Director (MD) Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) in a case pertaining to non-payment of arrears to the contractor for cleaning of canals of the barrage.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Kamran Ali Jalbani seeking recovery of government contractual amount.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner Kamran Ali Jalbani said that he got a contract for cleaning the canals of Sukkur and Kotri Barrage in 2018.

He said that his firm completed the work but funds were not released.

He said that the provincial finance secretary formed a committee on his demand for payment which ruled in his favour. The Provincial Secretary Irrigation did not release the money and blacklisted his construction company, he added.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that the work letter was not given to the petitioner.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that according to the record, the petitioner worked but was not paid.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that the court should summon a report on the matter.

The court sought report and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

