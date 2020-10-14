SC seeks report from DCOs in land dispute case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought report from the district coordination officers (DCOs) of Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur and Naseerabad districts over a land matter of Nayab Imrani.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case filed by Nayyab Umrani regarding investigation of murder and request for protection.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the DCOs of the districts concerned to appear via video link from SC Quetta Registry.

The court also ordered DCOs to ensure the attendance of the officers concerned of the Revenue Department on the next hearing.

The court directed Local Commissioner for land Jacobabad Advocate Sofia to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court asked the local commissioner to explain why the property was sold below the market rate and did not pay the price.

The bench also sought response to the objections raised on the reports of the deputy commissioners.

Nayyab Umrani said the deputy commissioners Naseerabad and Jaffarabad had submitted the wrong report and record. The local chiefs called a jirga and promised to give me my property conditionally, she added.

She said she was asked to speak in favor of the killers of her brothers and sisters. "I am under constant pressure to speak in favor of the killers," she added.

She alleged that Sofia, the local commissioner in Jacobabad, also pressed to change the statement.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court understood the sensitivity of the issue.

The court summoned the details of Nayab Umrani's property and the DCOs concerned for the next hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till November 30.