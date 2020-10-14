UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Seeks Report From DCOs In Land Dispute Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

SC seeks report from DCOs in land dispute case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought report from the district coordination officers (DCOs) of Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur and Naseerabad districts over a land matter of Nayab Imrani.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case filed by Nayyab Umrani regarding investigation of murder and request for protection.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the DCOs of the districts concerned to appear via video link from SC Quetta Registry.

The court also ordered DCOs to ensure the attendance of the officers concerned of the Revenue Department on the next hearing.

The court directed Local Commissioner for land Jacobabad Advocate Sofia to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court asked the local commissioner to explain why the property was sold below the market rate and did not pay the price.

The bench also sought response to the objections raised on the reports of the deputy commissioners.

Nayyab Umrani said the deputy commissioners Naseerabad and Jaffarabad had submitted the wrong report and record. The local chiefs called a jirga and promised to give me my property conditionally, she added.

She said she was asked to speak in favor of the killers of her brothers and sisters. "I am under constant pressure to speak in favor of the killers," she added.

She alleged that Sofia, the local commissioner in Jacobabad, also pressed to change the statement.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court understood the sensitivity of the issue.

The court summoned the details of Nayab Umrani's property and the DCOs concerned for the next hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till November 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Quetta Jirga Sofia Price Jacobabad November Market From Court

Recent Stories

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

11 minutes ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

40 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

1 hour ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.