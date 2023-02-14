UrduPoint.com

SC Seeks Report From Federal Govt On Transfer Of Former CCPO Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SC seeks report from federal govt on transfer of former CCPO Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Federal government to submit report on the transfer of former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said that the Supreme Court had stopped the transfer.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court order.

On January 23, Dogar was asked to report to the Service and General Administration Punjab, he added. No one has appeared on behalf of the Federation even today despite the Supreme Court issuing notices twice.

Addressing the Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, Justice Ijaz said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court orders.

The AAG pleaded with the court to grant time as he had no information over the matter.

The court sought a report from the federal government on the transfer of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Supreme Court Police Punjab January February From Government Court

Recent Stories

Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

10 minutes ago
 UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight c ..

UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change

23 minutes ago
 Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

55 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

2 hours ago
 At least 10 years of economic emergency in the cou ..

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.