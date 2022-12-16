UrduPoint.com

SC Seeks Report From PIA Pertaining New Recruitments

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SC seeks report from PIA pertaining new recruitments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday sought details from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) regarding the new recruitments.

The court asked the national airline to clarify that against what posts the 250 new employees would be appointed, why these recruitments were required and how their salaries would be paid.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the PIA case seeking permission for recruitment of new employees in national airline.

Chief Operations PIA adopted the stance that the seven aero planes used to take park in international operations.

PIA's lawyer said that the national airline had terminated more than six thousands employees since 2018.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that the facts were different as the national airline was hardly meeting its expenditures. How it would pay funds for the aircraft, he asked and said that the national airline might be demanding grants from government to pay installments of aircraft and salaries.

The court said that the PIA had reduced 6,000 employees but still it wanted to take number of employees to the same level. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till first week of January.

