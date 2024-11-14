Open Menu

SC Seeks Report From Provinces Regarding Measures Against Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought reports from all provinces regarding measures against environmental pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought reports from all provinces regarding measures against environmental pollution.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Mandokhail remarked that environmental pollution was not only an issue of Islamabad instead it is the problem of entire country.

He said that the situation of Punjab province is in-front of everyone. Justice Hilali said that housing societies are being developed everywhere which are affecting the environment.

Justice Naeem Akhtar said that due to housing societies, fields are being destroyed, adding that farmers should be protected, nature has given fertile land but everyone is bent on destroying it.

What are you doing for your generations, he questioned.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that why the Environment Protection Authority was not playing its role. The matter is continued since 1993, now it had to be ended, he said.

Justice Mandokhail said that something is being mixed in petrol which is affecting the environment. Justice Hilali remarked that in Mansehra everywhere poultry business and marble factories are operating. Many beautiful places in Swat have been affected by the pollution, she said.

Additional Attorney General prayed the court to grant three week-time for the report which was approved by the bench.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

