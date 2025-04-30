Open Menu

SC Seeks Report On Committee Formed To Restore Student Unions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sought a detailed report regarding the committee formed to devise a framework for the restoration of student unions in educational institutions.

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case challenging the long-standing ban on student unions.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman informed the court that the government had constituted a committee to formulate a mechanism for restoring student unions, and an interim report had already been submitted.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that in the past, student wings of political parties existed across all universities.

He emphasized that any new system should be designed in a way that ensures student representation remains limited to their respective universities.

He further noted that the issue primarily concerns public universities, as private institutions generally do not face such problems. Justice Mazhar added that forming a student welfare association is entirely different from establishing political party wings. "If political wings are allowed, political flags will inevitably make their way onto campuses," he warned.

The court directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on the progress and recommendations of the committee and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

