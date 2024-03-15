SC Seeks Serves Notices On Bail Petitions Of Six Accused
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday sought comments from Punjab government on bail petitions of six accused allegedly involved in May 9, riots.
The court also sought the cases record on next hearing from the respondents.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case.
During the course of proceeding, Justice Mandokhail questioned that what damage the accused have done to the public property and whether weapons were recovered from them.
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his clients were not the members of any political party rather they were just shopkeepers.
He prayed the court to sough the complete record of the case.
The court adjourned the case with above instructions.
