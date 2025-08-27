SC Seeks Teacher's Record From KP Govt In Fake Degree Case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit records against a teacher in a case related to his fake degree.
Justice Hassan Rizvi, hearing the case, remarked that the government should have verified the degree before giving the job, how long does it take to verify the degree?
Additional Advocate General Shah Faisal took the position that the degree was verified after the job, the madrasa from which Safatullah showed his degree was unregistered.
Teacher Safatullah took the position that my job was done on merit, the departmental inquiry was in my favor.
Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan inquired that from 2019 to today, 2025, what has the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government done till date? The Additional Advocate General replied that Safatullah was given a show cause notice, so he presented his degree from another madrasa.
The court adjourned the hearing by calling for the record of the case.
