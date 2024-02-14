SC Sends GB Judges Appointments Case To Committee For Larger Bench
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the appointment of judges in the High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan to the Judges Committee for formation of a larger bench
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the appointment of judges in the High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan to the Judges Committee for formation of a larger bench.
A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the case, also issued notices to the GB Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association for assistance into the matter.
It directed the respondents to submit written arguments.
During the course of proceeding, the CJP remarked that the people of GB did not know even about their rights.
The Additional Attorney General, on the occasion, said that the government wanted to bring the GB under the Constitution after giving it the status of a province but international conventions were hindering it.
He said that it would be appropriate to wait for the formation of government as the prime minister was the chairman of GB Council.
The GB government’s lawyer Saad Hashmi adopted the stance that a seven-member larger bench of the top court had given a judgment in 2019 about the GB. The verdict was also related to this court.
The court adjourned the case for an indefinite time.
Recent Stories
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released
Stocks bounce after data-induced drop
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote
Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs
DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land1 minute ago
-
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling6 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan1 minute ago
-
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard1 minute ago
-
Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N40 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national development56 minutes ago
-
Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 202456 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case56 minutes ago
-
Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N1 hour ago
-
KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus2 hours ago
-
WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days2 hours ago