SC Sends GB Judges Appointments Case To Committee For Larger Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:51 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the appointment of judges in the High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan to the Judges Committee for formation of a larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent the case pertaining to the appointment of judges in the High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan to the Judges Committee for formation of a larger bench.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the case, also issued notices to the GB Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association for assistance into the matter.

It directed the respondents to submit written arguments.

During the course of proceeding, the CJP remarked that the people of GB did not know even about their rights.

The Additional Attorney General, on the occasion, said that the government wanted to bring the GB under the Constitution after giving it the status of a province but international conventions were hindering it.

He said that it would be appropriate to wait for the formation of government as the prime minister was the chairman of GB Council.

The GB government’s lawyer Saad Hashmi adopted the stance that a seven-member larger bench of the top court had given a judgment in 2019 about the GB. The verdict was also related to this court.

The court adjourned the case for an indefinite time.

