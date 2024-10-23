SC Sends Matter Of Terminated Employees To Constitutional Bench
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sent the case, seeking restoration of seven terminated employees of petroleum ministry to the constitutional bench for further hearing.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that there was constitutional point in the case, adding that such constitutional cases would be heard by constitutional benches as per the 26th Amendment.
Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that it was an important case and would be heard the constitutional bench.
It may be mentioned that the said employees have approached the SC against the verdict of high court regarding their termination.
