SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliament

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Isa says all stakeholders hate each other more than enemies, but it is crucial for the parliament and bureaucracy to be on the same page for the welfare of the people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, spoke on behalf of the judiciary, stating that took oath to protect the Constitution.

Justice Isa acknowledged that the speaker had invited him to the celebration and that he had nothing to do with the political discussions that had taken place during the session.

Justice Isa stated that all stakeholders hate each other more than enemies, but it is crucial for the parliament and bureaucracy to be on the same page for the welfare of the people.

According to Justice Isa, timely decisions are the responsibility of the judiciary, while the parliament needs to make laws that benefit the people. He added that the discussions that took place in the parliament were allowed in the constitution, but he did not necessarily agree with them. Justice Isa had come to the event to celebrate the golden jubilee of the constitution and not to participate in political discussions.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to declare April 10 as Constitution Day and stated that everyone needed to learn from their mistakes. Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 constitution. The resolution was presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the special meeting of the national assembly.

During his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that 50 years ago, politicians from different parties came together to create the constitution, and it is still protected today. He also paid tribute to the leaders and parties who gifted the people of Pakistan the constitution.

The Prime Minister noted that one year ago, the opposition had helped Pakistan overcome a crisis with the help of the constitution.