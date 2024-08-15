SC Serves Contempt Notice To Monal Restaurant's Owner
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued contempt of court notice to the owner of Monal Restaurant Luqman Ali Afzal on propaganda campaign against the top court
The court also sought details from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province within two weeks regarding Dino Valley in National Park Margalla Hills.
The hearing focus on the commercial activities and housing societies in Margalla Hills.
In its order regarding hearing, the Supreme Court said that the government had withdrawn the notification to hand over the control of Wildlife Management board to the Ministry of Interior. It said that the respondents had agreed in the court that the restaurants would be shifted from the National Park area.
The order stated that Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of the restaurant, campaigned against the SC. The restaurant owner propagated that the employees became unemployed due to the court decision.
The court said that Luqman Ali Afzal's anti-judiciary campaign is contempt of court so a notice is issued to him in the matter.
It said that the court was told that the notification to bring the Wildlife Management Board (WLMB) under the Ministry of interior was withdrawn by the Prime Minister. It said the Prime Minister's Office should not be disrespected. The PM Office should view whether the given advisory was in public interest or personal interest, it said, adding that matter is left to the government.
The order said that the Attorney General has told to submit a written reply on the matter.
Earlier, the CJP inquired the whereabouts of Luqman Ali Afzal from his brother secretary cabinet Kamran Ali Afzal who expressed ignorance on it.
The court also expressed concern over absence of lawyers Makhdoom Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja, and remarked that senior lawyers are used to appear in few minutes to get a stay order but after it they are not seen.
The chief justice questioned the chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) that whether he has seen the advertisement of a private housing society. The chairman CDA responded that he viewed it after the matter came in his knowledge.
The CJP said that there are advertisements of private housing society on the entire Constitutional Avenue. Will the CDA take action after the people get exploited or looted by the society? Why not a contempt of court case should be initiated against you, he asked.
The chairman CDA said that the said private housing society comes under government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The lawyer of the housing society Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that their society was in jurisdiction of KPK, adding that dozens of its ads were displayed in Islamabad. He told the court that an officer of CDA approached the society and asked for sponsor. He said that the society is being set up on the personal land of his client.
The court remarked that should a contempt of court notice be served to the society owner. Whether the owner is giving the impression that the society belong to army as he has given the address of GHQ and even didn’t use the word retire with his name, it asked.
Meanwhile, DG Giliat and Owner of Pine City Capt. (reted) Saddiq Anwar appeared before the court. The chief justice said that it was the judgment of SC that no constructions could be done in area of Margalla Hills.
