SC serves notice in accused bail case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday served notices in a bail petition of an accused in Jinnah House Lahore attack case.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the case questioned that what the allegation was on accuse Hammad Nazeer and If he was present on crime scene and whether any CCTV footage were produced in this regard.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was accused of injuring a police personnel with the hit of a stick. However, the medical report said that the said personnel get injuries with the hit of a stone.

Justice Athar Minallah asked that if the accused was present on the occasion to this the lawyer said that his client was a shopkeeper and was not present on crime scene.

The lawyer said no CCTV footage or evidence was produced regarding his presence. The court adjourned the case for indefinite time.

Meanwhile, the same bench heard the pre-arrest bail petition of MPA Latif Nazeer. The associate lawyer informed the court that the senior counsel couldn’t appear due to sickness and prayed the court to adjourn hearing for today. He told the court that his client is present here at this the bench adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court has terminated the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused. An appeal was filed to the apex court against the high court’s verdict.