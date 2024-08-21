SC Serves Notice In Accused Bail Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday served notices in a bail petition of an accused in Jinnah House Lahore attack case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday served notices in a bail petition of an accused in Jinnah House Lahore attack case.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the case questioned that what the allegation was on accuse Hammad Nazeer and If he was present on crime scene and whether any CCTV footage were produced in this regard.
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was accused of injuring a police personnel with the hit of a stick. However, the medical report said that the said personnel get injuries with the hit of a stone.
Justice Athar Minallah asked that if the accused was present on the occasion to this the lawyer said that his client was a shopkeeper and was not present on crime scene.
The lawyer said no CCTV footage or evidence was produced regarding his presence. The court adjourned the case for indefinite time.
Meanwhile, the same bench heard the pre-arrest bail petition of MPA Latif Nazeer. The associate lawyer informed the court that the senior counsel couldn’t appear due to sickness and prayed the court to adjourn hearing for today. He told the court that his client is present here at this the bench adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.
It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court has terminated the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused. An appeal was filed to the apex court against the high court’s verdict.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago