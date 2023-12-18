SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top court observes that no objection could be raised on the delimitations after issuance of the election schedule.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) The Supreme Court has invalidated the directives related to the delimitations of two Balochistan Assembly Constituencies.

The top court emphasized that challenges to such matters cannot be entertained once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for the countrywide polling on February 8.

The three-member bench, led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, has effectively closed avenues for any attempts to delay the highly anticipated general elections. Recent weeks saw rumors and speculations in both media and political circles regarding potential election delays, causing confusion and uncertainty in a nation already grappling with its worst economic crisis.

Monday's ruling quashes the hopes of those individuals responsible for propagating such misinformation. The ECP had initiated the legal proceedings by approaching the Supreme Court against the Balochistan High Court's decision altering the delimitations of two provincial constituencies—one in Sherani district and the other in Zhob.

Justice Masood, currently serving as acting chief justice, expressed his inability to comprehend the widespread desire to postpone the polls, emphasizing the need to let the elections proceed.

Justice Minallah questioned the authority of a high court to wield powers constitutionally granted to the ECP, asserting that all objections cease once the election schedule is announced.

Anticipating an influx of applications to the Supreme Court if ECP powers were curtailed, Justice Minallah emphasized that ensuring free and fair polls was a crucial test for the country's top electoral body. Similarly, Justice Shah underscored that the entire election process should not be hindered to provide relief to a single individual, urging a definitive line in this regard.

This recent Supreme Court decision marks the second intervention within days, preventing high courts from encroaching on the ECP's domain and reinforcing its constitutional status, making it more powerful and immune from external influence. Earlier, the Supreme Court had nullified a Lahore High Court ruling that had stayed the appointment of bureaucrats as election officials, citing interference in the Supreme Court's jurisdiction and contempt of court.