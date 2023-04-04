Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SC Sets Aside ECP Decision On Punjab, KPK Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2023 | 02:27 PM

SC sets aside ECP decision on Punjab, KPK elections

According to the judgment, polling for the Punjab Assembly's elections will be held on 14th May.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has declared null and void the Election Commission's 22nd March decision of postponing the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The short order was read out by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the judgment, polling for the Punjab Assembly's elections will be held on 14th May.

The Returning officers will receive nomination papers till 10th of this month.

The apex court directed to ensure free and impartial elections.

It further directed the caretaker government, Inspector General Police and the Chief Secretary Punjab to ensure security and steps should be taken for additional security in the province.

It also asked the Federal government to provide every possible facilitation for holding the elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan March May Government Court Nomination Papers Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charge ..

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charges

10 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'A ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

17 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan ..

President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan Platform Departure Ceremony

17 minutes ago
 Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO ..

Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO - Secretary General

17 minutes ago
 Million flour bags distributed, says DC

Million flour bags distributed, says DC

13 minutes ago
 Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperati ..

Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Many Areas - Moscow

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.