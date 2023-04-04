SC sets aside ECP decision on Punjab, KPK elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has declared null and void the Election Commission's 22nd March decision of postponing the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The short order was read out by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the judgment, polling for the Punjab Assembly's elections will be held on 14th May.

The Returning officers will receive nomination papers till 10th of this month.

The apex court directed to ensure free and impartial elections.

It further directed the caretaker government, Inspector General Police and the Chief Secretary Punjab to ensure security and steps should be taken for additional security in the province.

It also asked the Federal government to provide every possible facilitation for holding the elections.