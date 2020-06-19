UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Sets Aside Presidential Reference Against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

SC sets aside presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

A ten-judge full bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Bandial announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments of both sides in petitions challenging Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) The Supreme Court declared null and void a presidential reference against removal of Justice Qazi Faez Isa here on Friday.

The verdict is being termed as the major victory of the judiciary in the country. A ten-member full bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict and set aside the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The government had moved earlier Presidential Reference against Justice Isa last year in May, accusing him of acquiring three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children during the period from 2011 to 2015. The government said that Justice Isa did not disclose the assets allegedly owned y him in London.

A senior court reporter tweeted: " Supreme Court unanimously quashed presidential reference against Justice Isa. 7 judges referred matter to FBR for tax proceedings against his wife & children. However. 3 judges Justice Baqar, Justice Mansoor & Justice Yahya did not endorse majority view to refer matter to FBR,".

Justice Isa contested the allegations, saying that he was not a beneficial owner of the flats. He neither owned the property directly nor indirectly.

Justice Isa had pleaded the top court that the objective was only his removal from the constitutional office. He said that President Arif Alvi did not form his own independent opinion before the filing of the reference against him.

He also told the court that the Prime Minister, Law Minister and the then attorney general misinterpreted Section 116 (b) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and mistakenly applied it to his wife and children.

He argued that the said law was only applicable to dependent wife and the dependent children who were minor.

Justice Isa also submitted that state agencies including FIA secretly obtained information about him and his family and committed violation of Articles 4 and 14 of the Constitution. He said neither his family and nor he were given any chance to respond to any purported discrepancy.

He asked the top court to declare that Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) formed by the government to probe his family’s properties was illegal and working without any legal effect and any of the actions taken by the Unit with regard to the reference against the petitioner judge and his family were thereby illegal and of no legal effect.

Earlier, A ten-judge full bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandia observed that the wife of Justice Isa had brought all the documents about the properties on record and the government would verify them.

During the proceedings, Justice Bandial also asked the question that whether the reference should be completely dismissed.

“This question is very important for the bench as bar councils and bar associations have full faith in the judiciary,” he further remarked.

Yesterday, Sarina Isa through a video link presented before the court the evidence of funds used to purchase the three offshore properties whose money trail was the ground and base for the presidential reference filed against her husband.

The lawyers bodies expressed pleasure over the verdict and termed it victory for the rule of law and justice system in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Lawyers Law Minister Wife London Money Federal Investigation Agency May FBR 2015 Family All From Government Top Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

1 hour ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

1 hour ago

Russia Preparing Report for PACE on EU Limiting Ru ..

34 minutes ago

Chinese Guard of Honor to Take Part in Victory Par ..

34 minutes ago

Parks & Horticulture Authority to beautify city, p ..

34 minutes ago

EU leaders tackle huge virus recovery plan

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.