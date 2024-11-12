SC Sets Constitutional Cases For Hearing From Nov 14
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 03:33 PM
Judges’ committee headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan makes decision regarding schedule of hearing of the constitutional cases
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to schedule hearings for constitutional cases, with proceedings set to commence on November 14, according to sources.
The decision was made during a recent meeting of the judges' committee, chaired by Justice Aminuddin Khan, regarding the formation and organization of constitutional benches.
The meeting was convened following Justice Jamal Mandokhail's return from an official visit to China.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar participated in the meeting via telephone, where the committee reviewed earlier submitted petitions.
The discussions continued for about an hour, during which the committee finalized plans to begin hearings on the pending constitutional cases.
The sources said that each case would be scheduled sequentially according to its order of filing, ensuring a structured hearing process.
The Supreme Court's constitutional benches are now set to address key cases beginning next week.
