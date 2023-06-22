SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts after dissolution of nine-member bench

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observes that he could not remain part of the bench as he did not consider it a bench.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) A newly formed seven-member bench has resumed hearing petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, following the dissolution of a nine-member bench due to objections raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, as reported on Thursday.

The nine-member bench consisted of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Isa, Justice Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez expressed surprise at finding his name on the cause list the previous night. The most senior judge after the CJP noted that the Supreme Court Practices and Procedure Bill was suspended by an eight-member bench even before it could become law.

He clarified that he was not part of the bench hearing the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill and refrained from making any remarks about it.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that the judgment passed by his bench on March 5 had been "scrapped" through a circular released by the SC registrar. He questioned the significance of a decision made by the apex court.

Considering the circumstances, Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced that he could not remain part of the bench as he did not consider it a bench. He stated that he would not be part of any bench until a decision was reached on the Supreme Court Practices and Procedure Bill.

Following Justice Isa's announcement, the CJP formed a new bench without including Justice Isa and Justice Masood.

When the hearing resumed at 1:30 pm, Justice Shah informed the court that he was a relative of petitioner Khawaja and offered to recuse himself if there were any reservations about his inclusion in the bench.

The Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Awan, expressed no objections to his participation.

Khosa began his arguments by mentioning that Article 245 had been imposed in the country. Justice Shah responded by stating that the Federal government had issued orders for the revocation of the notification.

When the CJP inquired about civilians being tried in military courts, the lawyer confirmed that military trials of civilians were indeed taking place.

The petitions challenging military courts were filed by former CJP Jawwad S. Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali, and PTI Chairman.

Former CJP Jawwad S Khawaja's petition in the Supreme Court sought to declare the trial of civilians in military courts as unconstitutional. The petition named the Federation of Pakistan, the secretaries of law and justice, interior, defense, and the chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan as respondents.

The plea argued that the trial of civilians by military courts in the presence of civilian courts was unconstitutional, stating that court martial proceedings were only appropriate and lawful for army officers. The petition requested the court to declare "any proceedings against civilians on the basis of the impugned sections unlawful" and transfer such cases to competent civilian authorities for appropriate proceedings in ordinary criminal courts.

This petition followed a similar one filed by Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan in the Supreme Court, challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.