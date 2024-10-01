Open Menu

SC Shares Minutes Of Practice & Procedure Judges Committee Meeting

Published October 01, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court has issued minutes of the meeting of Practice and Procedure Judges Committee convened at 9 a.m on Tuesday.

It said, “Since the member of the bench, namely Justice Munib Akhtar, had expressed his inability to attend for reasons mentioned in his letter dated 30th September 2024 cases were adjourned and registrar was directed to request his lordship to join the bench.

“The registrar complied with the stated order and conveyed the request on the same day to Justice Munib Akhtar. However, his lordship on the same day reproduced the stated note of registrar and reinstated his earlier position.

“The registrar put up a note the above mentioned letter of Justice Munib Akhtar before the Chief Justice of Pakistan on September 30.

“The meeting of the committee convened at 9 a.m. today. The members waited for Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah but his lordship didn’t attend the meeting, therefore, his SPS, Sadaqat Hussain was contacted telephonically and he after inquiring from his lordship, stated that he will not be participating nor wants to become the member of the bench.

“Therefore, the committee decided to appoint second senior member of the bench on the chief justice’s bench, namely, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on bench and his lordship will be available since bench No.1 work would conclude at 11 a.m. and work of no other bench will be disturbed.”

