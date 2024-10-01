SC Shares Minutes Of Practice & Procedure Judges Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court has issued minutes of the meeting of Practice and Procedure Judges Committee convened at 9 a.m on Tuesday.
It said, “Since the member of the bench, namely Justice Munib Akhtar, had expressed his inability to attend for reasons mentioned in his letter dated 30th September 2024 cases were adjourned and registrar was directed to request his lordship to join the bench.
“The registrar complied with the stated order and conveyed the request on the same day to Justice Munib Akhtar. However, his lordship on the same day reproduced the stated note of registrar and reinstated his earlier position.
“The registrar put up a note the above mentioned letter of Justice Munib Akhtar before the Chief Justice of Pakistan on September 30.
“The meeting of the committee convened at 9 a.m. today. The members waited for Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah but his lordship didn’t attend the meeting, therefore, his SPS, Sadaqat Hussain was contacted telephonically and he after inquiring from his lordship, stated that he will not be participating nor wants to become the member of the bench.
“Therefore, the committee decided to appoint second senior member of the bench on the chief justice’s bench, namely, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on bench and his lordship will be available since bench No.1 work would conclude at 11 a.m. and work of no other bench will be disturbed.”
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
International Day for Older Persons observed12 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab12 minutes ago
-
ETPB reclaims 6,140 acres of land illegally occupied nationwide12 minutes ago
-
Imran’s political approach undermines democracy: Rana Sana13 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Swabi, inspects site of blast23 minutes ago
-
Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof23 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations33 minutes ago
-
Like Trachoma, PM Shehbaz urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis from Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
Secy for expediting construction of new model bazaars in 13 districts43 minutes ago
-
IGP meets with police employees, their families53 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city53 minutes ago