SC starts hearing on pleas seeking review of Faizabad verdict

(@Abdulla99267510)

The several petitioners, including the federal government, submit requests for withdrawal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 28th, 2023) The Supreme Court started hearings on petitions seeking a review of its 2019 ruling regarding the Faizabad sit-in.

Several petitioners, including the Federal government, submitted requests for withdrawal.

A SC three-member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan is overseeing the challenges to the verdict on the 2017 Faizabad sit-in organized by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) administration.

Earlier today, the federal government submitted an application to the Supreme Court, requesting the withdrawal of its plea. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan confirmed that the government, which had initially filed the petition through the Ministry of Defence, has opted to withdraw it.

This week, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) also filed similar applications to withdraw their petitions.

The apex court, in response to a series of review petitions against its previous ruling, announced that it would reexamine the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28.

These review petitions were filed by various entities, including the Ministry of Defence, IB, PTI, Pemra, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Ejazul Haq.

Rasheed's lawyer has requested an adjournment for today's hearing, citing that his client is not in custody and cannot be reached.

This legal process began on April 15, 2019, when the then-federal government, along with several entities, contested the apex court's judgment, issued by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, regarding the Faizabad sit-in case.

On February 6, 2019, a two-member bench of the apex court, comprising the current Chief Justice Isa and Justice Mushir Alam, recommended strict actions against those issuing edicts or fatwas to harm others. It also emphasized that intelligence agencies should not exceed their mandates. Subsequently, the bench concluded the suo moto case related to the 2017 Faizabad sit-in staged by the TLP.

In November 2017, the Supreme Court took notice of the three-week-long sit-in, which protested a change in the finality-of-Prophethood oath. The sit-in concluded after an agreement was reached between the protesters and the government.