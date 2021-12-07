SC stays minimum wage for workers in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued stay order against minimum monthly wage of Rs 25,000 for workers, fixed by the Sindh government.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the petitions against the Sindh High Court (SHC) order regarding minimum wages fixed in Sindh by the provincial government.

The SHC had upheld the government of Sindh's decision of keeping the minimum wage at Rs 25,000 a month. The high court had also ruled that the provincial government was competent to fix, announce and declare the minimum wage.

During the course of proceedings, the court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and Advocate General Sindh for assistance over the mechanism of minimum wages for workers.

The bench observed that the provincial government cabinet in its meeting on June 25 had fixed Rs 25,000 minimum monthly wage of workers.

The counsel for private industries argued that the mechanism of fixing minimum wages was against the constitution.

The bench remarked that the petitioner would pay all arrears of wages if the stay order taken back.

The bench also recommended constitution of a three-member bench for hearing of the case.

The counsel of private industries argued that the Sindh Wage board had recommended fixing Rs. 19,000 as minimum monthly wage of workers. The chief minister against the recommendation enhanced the minimum monthly wage at Rs 25,000, he added.

He said that the chief minister or the government of Sindh had not been authorized to increase the wage on their own. He said that other provinces had fixed minimum wage 20,000 per month, while in Sindh it was 25,000.

Justice Qazi Faez said that there was also issue of provincial autonomy.

The counsel said that it was impossible for Sindh's industries to pay monthly wage of Rs 25,000.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until January 2022.