SC Stops Arrest Of Imran Khan In Lawyer Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Monday stopped the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan till August 9, in a case pertaining murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

The court also summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on next date of hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akber Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the petition of Imran Khan seeking removal of his name form the FIR pertaining the murder case.

At the outset of hearing, prosecutor general Balochistan submitted investigation report regarding the matter and stated that as per the FIR, the slain lawyer had lodged a complaint against chairman PTI under article-6 of the constitution.

The report said that the interior ministry had formed a seven member joint investigation team on June 8, and its eight meetings had been convened.

It said that the JIT served summon notices on June 19, to the former prime minister.

The investigation team had included four accused including Imran Khan into investigation, it said.

The reports further said that PTI chairman had not joined the investigation despite several notices.

The further investigation into the murder case was continue, it added.

It may be mentioned here that the top court had summoned Imran Khan in personal capacity. However, Imran Khan could not appear before the bench.

Senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead by unknown people in Quetta.

The lawyer had filed a case to Quetta High Court seeking proceeding against Imran Khan under Article 6 of the constitution.

