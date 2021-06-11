UrduPoint.com
SC Stops Hindu Temple Demolition In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday stopped the demolition of Hindu temple Dharamshala in Karachi and directed the Sindh secretary archaeology and commissioner Karachi to submit report over the matter.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and sought a report on the funds of the one-member minority commission.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the Evacuee Property Trust board chairman.

Hindu Council Chairman Dr Ramesh Kumar said a Hindu shrine Dharamshala in Karachi was being demolished and a new building was being constructed over there.

The ETPB chairman said a hotel had been running since 1947 in the building called Dharamshala.

Upon this, the chief justice said the chairman did not realize that what the statement he had recorded before the court. He said facts should be truly narrated before the court.

Advocate Hins Jillani said there was an objection on the minority commission formed by the government.

She said the minority community also objected on the government curriculum.

The chief justice asked why was there so much controversy over the curriculum?He asked did the court restore the 1960 curriculum. No one objected to the 1960 curriculum, he added.

