SC Stops JUI's Candidate From Contesting Election From NA-252
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of JUI’s candidate Abdul Hafiz Loni and up held the verdict of election tribunal for rejecting his nomination papers from NA-252
A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Loni.
The top court rejected the appeal of JUI candidate Abdul Hafeez and upheld the decision of the Election Tribunal and the Balochistan High Court.
During the course of proceeding, the petitioner lawyer adopted the stance that his client has completed his sentence announced in a graft reference. He prayed the court to allow Abdul Hafeez Loni to contest the elections.
Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa noted that the petitioner has spent only 2 years and 2 months in jail while the NAB court had sentenced him to 10 years jail term along fine worth Rs 50 million.
The chief justice remarked that the petitioner said that the accused has been out of jail for 8 years your client on payroll and didn’t even pay the amount of fine.
The CJP further remarked that such people should not represent the people of Balochistan instead they should sit at home. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the property of the petitioner should be confiscated if he does not pay the fine.
The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal.
