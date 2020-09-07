UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Stops UAF VC From Work

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

SC stops UAF VC from work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday stopped University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf from work.

The court also suspended verdict of a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench for restoration of Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and directed the university's pro vice chancellor to look after the affairs till final verdict of the appeal.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the orders on an appeal filed by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad challenging LHC verdict for restoration of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf. The bench heard the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the search committee placed petitioner on top of the merit list after due process for the purpose.

He submitted that the authority concerned rejected the recommendation by the search committee without giving solid reason and appointed Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf as vice chancellor of the university.

He submitted that the petitioner approached the LHC, which ordered for appointment of the petitioner as vice chancellor, however, a LHC division bench set aside the verdict and restored Dr Ashraf. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the LHC division bench verdict.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, stopped Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf from work while suspending LHC division bench verdict. The bench adjourned further hearing of the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court From Top Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Court

Recent Stories

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

15 minutes ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

30 minutes ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

30 minutes ago

Al Ain City Municipality conducts survey on future ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 calls made to senior Emiratis as part ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.