SC Summons AGP In Case About Formation Of Climate Change Authority
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan in a case pertaining to the formation of climate change authority.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case till two weeks.
During the course of proceeding, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired that whether the chairman of the climate change notified or not. The Additional Attorney General answered in negative.
On the query of the bench, the AAG said that the Attorney General couldn’t come to the court due to his engagements in the Parliament.
The court adjourned further hearing for two weeks and summoned AGP on next hearing.
