UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Summons AGP In Haripur Cement Plant Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

SC summons AGP in Haripur Cement plant case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to appear before court in Haripur Cement plant case.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam asked who acquired the land for the cement factory.

He asked did the provincial government acquire the land or it was acquired by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)? The Deputy Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhw replied that the KP government acquired the land for the cement plant.

Justice Alam asked the Deputy Advocate General to submit documents that land was acquired by provincial government.

The provincial law officer replied that the provincial government leased the land to the FWO for ten years.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the provincial law officer was not understanding the complexity of legal questions. He said that the contractor could not acquire land.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haripur Government FWO Court

Recent Stories

Emirates announces launch of service to Miami

21 minutes ago

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

46 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

48 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

50 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

51 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.