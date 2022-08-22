SC summons DG Anti-Corruption in a vehicle transfer case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Monday summoned the Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab case of transfer of vehicle without verification by the Excise Department.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

The court summoned the DG Anti-Corruption as the investigating officer failed to answer the court's questions.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate Khawaja Waseem counsel for accused Muhammad Zubair Alla ud Din said that his client purchased a vehicle from a third party on open letter.

He said that his client bought the car and sold it on.

During the hearing, the investigating officer along with two junior officials appeared in the court, upon which Justice Mazahar addressing the Investigation Officer said that he was asking junior officers for every court query.

Investigation Officer (IO) Malik Mansoor said that both the junior officers were his reader.

Justice Mazahar asked the IO whether he appeared before the court with the whole army.

Justice Ijaz also grilled the IO for appearing before the court without preparation of the case.

The IO stated that the matter was referred to Anti-Corruption due to the involvement of Excise officers in the matter.