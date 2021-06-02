ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned former Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Khursheed Shah's two wives and son Farrukh Shah in bail case on Thursday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Khursheed Shah said that nothing was found in an earlier inquiry against Khursheed Shah. The National Accountability Bureau should have sought permission from the court for re-inquiry, he added.

Justice Tariq Masood said that unfortunately, the change of government had led to a shift in the attitude of the NAB. In many cases, the NAB has even refused to file appeals, he added. He said that NAB always filed appeals against revenue officers (Patwaris) but did not filed appeals against influential people. He said that bail in NAB cases could only be on hardship cases.

The counsel said that the NAB did not disclose the method of asset pricing.

Justice Sardar Tariq asked how would the trial take place if the court write details in bail petition.

The counsel said that his client was accused of misuse of power.

Justice Tariq said that the trial court itself could frame charges if the facts came to light.

The counsel said that there was a gap between the NAB's disclosure of income and expenditure.

Justice Tariq said that the mentioned plots were allotted as school land from 1980 to 2011. The school land was converted into residential plots in 2011 and Khursheed Shah bought the plots in 2012, he added.

The counsel said that the sale and purchase of plots and other matters were done according to the law. The NAB multiplied the value of Khurshid Shah's assets, he added.

Justice Tariq asked the counsel had his client applied for bail in the high court on the basis of hardship? The counsel replied that no appeal was filed in the high court on the basis of hardship.

Justice Tariq said that hardship-based bail must first be sought from the high court. The point of hardship could not be raised directly in the Supreme Court, he added.

The counsel said that post-arrest bail petition was filed in the high court soon after the arrest of his client. He said that his client was in jail since last two years.

The court summoned both the wives of Khurshid Shah. The court also directed Khurshid Shah's son Farrukh Shah to ensure attendance on Thursday. Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah and all the accused were also ordered to appear in the court.

The court also directed all the accused who had been issued bail cancellation notices should also be present tomorrow.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday and the counsel for Khursheed Shah would continue his arguments.