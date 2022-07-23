SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM Punjab and others

(@Abdulla99267510)

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has directed PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to appear before court along with relevant record.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions of PTI and the PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi challenging Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is holding the hearing at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry.

At the hearing commenced, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that during yesterday's Punjab Assembly session, a re-election of the province's chief minister took place.

Justice Ahsan asked the lawyer how many lawmakers were present during the session, to which he responded that 370 members of the assembly were there.

Zafar contended that Elahi secured 186 votes and Hamza bagged 179 votes, therefore, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, the PML-Q leader was the chief minister.

The lawyer argued that the SC's opinion in the May order had held that the parliamentary party could give directions to lawmakers on whom to vote for, and the PML-Q's parliamentary party decided to back Elahi, but despite that, Mazari rejected 10 PML-Q votes.

"They ignored the parliamentary party's decision," said Zafar

At this, the chief justice observed that all the relevant parties — deputy speaker, chief minister, and Punjab attorney-general — should be issued notices so they can provide their versions.

"We wish to personally hear from the deputy speaker. Only the deputy speaker can tell us which paragraph he was referring to," Justice Bandial said.

The deputy speaker has been summoned by the court at 2pm.

The top court has also sent notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab chief secretary and the advocate general for Punjab.

CJP Bandial summoned the deputy speaker along with the relevant documents and not be "frightened" as this is "just a legal procedure".

The CJP then adjourned the hearing till 2pm today.