SC Summons Petitioner In Plea Against Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday summoned the petitioner in personal capacity in a plea seeking to annul elections.
A three-member bench of the top court presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the case.
At the outset of the hearing, the CJ inquired about the petitioner and questioned whether the petition is moved just for the sake of publicity.
The CJ noted that the petitioner moved the case and disappeared, and tomorrow he would claim that we were not heard.
The CJP said that the court would hear the case in every condition.
Later, the court served notice to the petitioner through the defence ministry and adjourned further hearing till February 21.
It may be mentioned here that petitioner Brig. (retired) Ali Khan had prayed the court to annul the polls and issue directives of re-elections in the country.
