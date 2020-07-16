UrduPoint.com
SC Summons PG, AIG Punjab In Terrorism Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Prosecutor General (PG) and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Punjab in a case regarding arrest of one Hazrat Nabi in an alleged terrorism case in Faisalabad and poor investigation of the police.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the bail matter filed by accused Hazrat Nabi held over terrorism charges.  During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that if courts granted bail to the accused over the poor investigation then the whole responsibility rested on the police.

The counsel for the accused said that his client was picked up from Lahore in April 2019. On which a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court, which had directed for registration of case over missing of accused.

The Faisalabad Police later registered a terrorism case against accused Hazrat Nabi in December 2019, he added.

Upon this, Justice Mushir Alam asked the investigation officer to inform the about the investigation, who remained silent in response. Justice Mushir Alam asked whether the work police ended after the registration of case. The police arrested the accused after registration of the case but did not investigate the case.

The court after hearing arguments summoned the PG and AIG Punjab Police over poor investigation of police and adjourned the case till date in office.

