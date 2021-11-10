SC summons PM today in APS massacre

(@FahadShabbir)

The top court has directed Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the bench at 11: 30 am.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday (today) in the Army Public School (APS) massacre case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the case.

As many as 140 school children embraced martyrdom after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar.

The top court has directed Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in person while hearing the case of APC massacre.

