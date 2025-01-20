SC Summons Registrar For Non-compliance Of Directive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed displeasure over non-compliance of its directive to fix hearing of the case regarding jurisdiction of regular benches of the SCP and has summoned the Additional Registrar SCP to explain his position.
A three-member Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, had directed the Registrar SCP Office on Thursday, January 16, to fix hearing of the petitions regarding jurisdictions of the Benches after the 26th amendment to the same Bench that was already hearing it.
The Court observed that it was clearly ordered to fix the case regarding jurisdiction of the regular benches before the same bench on Monday, January 20 but the Registrar Office did not included it in the Cause List for Monday.
Registrar Supreme Court, when summoned, was not available to appear before the Court due to some health issue. Deputy Registrar, however, appeared before the Court and informed that the Judges Committee (for allocation of cases to various benches) has decided to fix this case before the Constitutional Bench on January 27.
The Court observed that how can a judicial order be ignored through an administrative committee? The three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in a written order has observed that hearing of many other cases regarding tax matters is cancelled too. The Court directed Additional Registrar to appear before the court in person by tomorrow and explain his position. The Court adjourned the proceedings for tomorrow.
It may be worth reminding that Justice Aqeel Abbasi was included in the bench as replacement of Justice Irfan Saadat. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah termed it a mistake by the office of the SCP and remarked that in the current case, the judgment of the Sindh High Court was delivered by Justice Aqeel Abbasi. Justice Irfan Saadat was part of the previous bench that conducted the proceedings on January 13. Justice Mansoor asked the Attorney General office for assistance on a question that either jurisdiction of a Supreme Court bench under Article 191 can be withdrawn or not? The proceedings were then adjourned for Monday January 20. The Court directed the office of the SCP to fix the case before the same bench but it was not.
