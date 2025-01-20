Open Menu

SC Summons Registrar For Non-compliance Of Directive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SC summons Registrar for non-compliance of directive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed displeasure over non-compliance of its directive to fix hearing of the case regarding jurisdiction of regular benches of the SCP and has summoned the Additional Registrar SCP to explain his position.

A three-member Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, had directed the Registrar SCP Office on Thursday, January 16, to fix hearing of the petitions regarding jurisdictions of the Benches after the 26th amendment to the same Bench that was already hearing it.

The Court observed that it was clearly ordered to fix the case regarding jurisdiction of the regular benches before the same bench on Monday, January 20 but the Registrar Office did not included it in the Cause List for Monday.

Registrar Supreme Court, when summoned, was not available to appear before the Court due to some health issue. Deputy Registrar, however, appeared before the Court and informed that the Judges Committee (for allocation of cases to various benches) has decided to fix this case before the Constitutional Bench on January 27.

The Court observed that how can a judicial order be ignored through an administrative committee? The three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in a written order has observed that hearing of many other cases regarding tax matters is cancelled too. The Court directed Additional Registrar to appear before the court in person by tomorrow and explain his position. The Court adjourned the proceedings for tomorrow.

It may be worth reminding that Justice Aqeel Abbasi was included in the bench as replacement of Justice Irfan Saadat. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah termed it a mistake by the office of the SCP and remarked that in the current case, the judgment of the Sindh High Court was delivered by Justice Aqeel Abbasi. Justice Irfan Saadat was part of the previous bench that conducted the proceedings on January 13. Justice Mansoor asked the Attorney General office for assistance on a question that either jurisdiction of a Supreme Court bench under Article 191 can be withdrawn or not? The proceedings were then adjourned for Monday January 20. The Court directed the office of the SCP to fix the case before the same bench but it was not.

Recent Stories

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

16 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

44 minutes ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

5 hours ago
UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

14 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan