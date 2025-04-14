Open Menu

SC Summons Reports On Forest Lands Across The Country

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SC summons reports on forest lands across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court has summoned comprehensive reports from all provincial governments and the Federal government regarding the forest land case.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan was conducting the proceedings.

During the hearing, the apex court directed all provinces and the federal government to submit detailed reports, including data on encroached and reclaimed forest land.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail questioned the status of the forest land issue within Islamabad’s jurisdiction, to which the government counsel responded that the matter had been resolved.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that “We don’t just want reports, we need to see the reality,”.

Highlighting the harsh conditions in cold regions, Justice Mandokhail asked, “What should people in Ziarat do when temperatures drop to minus 17 degrees Celsius—should they stop cutting trees without any alternative? Has the government provided alternate energy sources in cold areas?”

The government counsel informed the court that LPG is being supplied to Ziarat.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar then questioned whether any subsidies are being provided to the impoverished residents of mountainous regions.

Justice Aminuddin Khan stated that it is the government’s responsibility to provide better facilities to the people, while Justice Mazhar pointed out that reports have been submitted since 2018, but no significant progress has been observed.

Justice Hasan Rizvi noted that forest land in Sindh is being eroded by the sea, and Justice Mandokhail added that it is not the Supreme Court’s job to plant trees.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing indefinitely after directing the federal and provincial governments to submit their detailed reports.

Recent Stories

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

27 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

17 hours ago
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

17 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

18 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

18 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan