SC Summons Secretaries Of Railways, Finance, Planning & Development In Railway Golf Course Case

Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the secretaries of Railways, Finance and Planning and Development for consultation on Public Private Partnership Authority.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case seeking implementation of the order of Supreme Court regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf course.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the non-appointment of the consultant.

Justice Bandial said that a consultant had not yet been appointed despite the passage of time. Court's job was to look after legal matters, not to find a consultant, he added.

The court rejected Golf Club lawyer's request for 15 days to appoint a consultant.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.

